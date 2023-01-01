Olivia Wilde reacts to backlash over post about A$AP Rocky at Super Bowl

Olivia Wilde has clarified a social media post in which she called A$AP Rocky "hot".

The Booksmart director took to her Instagram Stories on Monday to post a photo showing the rapper filming his girlfriend Rihanna during her Super Bowl Halftime Show performance staged at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona on Sunday night.

"If I thought he was hot before, this really put me over the edge," she wrote.

However, Olivia was soon criticised over her choice of words, particularly as A$AP Rocky - real name Rakim Mayers - and Rihanna had just announced they are expecting their second child together.

Returning to the platform on Monday night, the actress re-posted the snap and clarified that she was simply happy to see a man supporting his partner.

"For anyone who got it twisted... it's hot to respect your partner. Especially when your partner just did thaaaaaat (sic)," the 38-year-old explained.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky confirmed they were dating in May 2021 and welcomed their first child, a son, last May.

Meanwhile, Olivia was most recently in a relationship with Harry Styles. The pair become a couple after meeting during the filming of Don't Worry Darling but reportedly parted ways last November.