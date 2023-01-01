Michael B. Jordan wants to be as 'present as possible' in next relationship

Michael B. Jordan has no plans to rush into a new relationship.

While speaking to Rolling Stone for an interview published on Monday, the Black Panther star discussed whether he plans to date again following his split from Lori Harvey.

“Of course, I think about it, but I definitely want to try to be responsible with that, knowing how I wanted to be as present as possible,” Michael said of meeting someone new. “It’s gonna happen when it’s supposed to happen.”

Michael and Lori split in June 2022 after one year of dating, with the actor removing images of his former girlfriend from his Instagram account in response.

Reflecting on the breakup during an interview for CBS News earlier this month, the 36-year-old insisted he had learned a lot from the experience.

“Coming out of that situation - not to give it, you know, any energy and kind of move from that - is you know, it was an experience for me to grow and learn,” he shared.

Michael is currently believed to be single, while Lori confirmed her relationship with actor Damson Idris in January.