Emma Corrin joins Ryan Reynolds in Deadpool 3

Emma Corrin has been cast alongside Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in Deadpool 3.



Reynolds announced via social media on Tuesday that The Crown star, who identifies as non-binary and uses they/them pronouns, had been cast in his upcoming Deadpool movie.



"New addition to the family! The Deadpool family, for clarity. Which is just like a real family except with less swearing… Welcome, Emma Corrin!" he wrote with crossed sword emojis.



Corrin shared Reynolds' Instagram Stories post on their own timeline with the caption, "WHAT A F**KIN FAMILY!!!!!"



They also posted the casting news and wrote, "Holy helllll (sic)," alongside a selfie in which they appeared shocked as they looked down at a GIF of Deadpool.



The British star's role in the threequel has not been disclosed, however, they are expected to portray a villain.



Deadpool 3, which is due to be released in November 2024, is being directed by Shawn Levy from a script by returning Deadpool scribes Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese. Reynolds and Levy will produce the project alongside Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige.



Addressing Corrin's casting on Twitter, Levy wrote, "Could NOT be more excited about this..."



Plot details are being kept under wraps. The movie will mark the first Deadpool instalment to be made with Marvel and the first to feature Jackman as Wolverine.



Corrin is best known for portraying Princess Diana in season four of The Crown, followed by roles in My Policeman and Lady Chatterley's Lover.



On Monday, it was announced that they will star alongside Bill Skarsgard and Lily-Rose Depp in Robert Eggers' Nosferatu movie.