Robin Wright explains she and Sean Penn reunited at event 'for our children'

Robin Wright has explained why she and Sean Penn recently reunited on the red carpet.

After the House of Cards star was spotted on the red carpet with her ex-husband, Robin explained to E! News why the pair decided to appear together in public.

In her interview published on Tuesday, the actress explained she and Sean stayed friends and attended public outings together for the benefit of their two children, 29-year-old son Hopper and 31-year-old daughter Dylan Frances.

"To be friends with the father of your children, it's a gift. Divorce with children is one of the most difficult things in life," Robin commented. "We were going to an event for our children."

She continued, "It's always gonna be a unit that way. We're always gonna be a family, whether we're together or apart, you know, and I think that's beautiful and I wish that for everybody."

Robin and Sean were married from 1996 to 2010.