Halyna Hutchins documentary in the works

A documentary celebrating the life and career of late cinematographer Halyna Hutchins is in development.



The Ukrainian cinematographer died in October 2021 when Alec Baldwin's prop weapon fired during a rehearsal on the set of Rust. She was 42.



Representatives for Rust Movie Productions announced on Tuesday that a documentary about Hutchins' life and work, including her time on Rust, will be the subject of a documentary to be directed by Rachel Mason and produced by Julee Metz.



"Both Mason and Metz were close friends with Halyna, and they look forward to working with the production to honor their friend and show the brilliance and depth of Halyna's talent while conveying what her loss has meant to her friends, colleagues and the entire film industry," said Rust Movie Productions in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter.



The documentary will commence shooting with the "full support" of the production and Hutchins' husband Matthew in the spring, around the same time Rust will resume filming. Matthew will serve as an executive producer on both the film and documentary.



"We embarked on this endeavour to shed light on Halyna's life and to honor her achievements. We refuse to shy away from any aspect of this story, no matter how difficult - and if that includes the effort to complete Halyna's final film, it is our duty to document the process," Metz explained.



The producers also announced on Tuesday that Marcel the Shell with Shoes On cinematographer Bianca Cline will join the Rust production and finish what Hutchins started with Matthew's "blessing and support". She will donate her salary to charity.



All of the film's principal cast, including Baldwin, will return to finish the movie, despite the actor currently facing an involuntary manslaughter charge. The scene that was being rehearsed when Hutchins was shot has been rewritten.



Director Joel Souza, who was injured during the tragedy, will helm the rest of the shoot, which will feature enhanced safety measures. Rust Movie Productions listed the old and new crew members joining Souza, and the names of armourer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, props master Sarah Zachary and assistant director David Halls were noticeably absent.