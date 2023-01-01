Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck seal their love with 'commitment' tattoos

Jennifer Lopez marked Valentine's Day on Tuesday by sharing photos of her and Ben Affleck's coordinated commitment tattoos.

The singer posted a Valentine's Day tribute to her actor husband on Instagram on Tuesday, featuring throwback and recent photos of the couple as well as images of their new ink.

The 53-year-old captioned the post, "Commitment (infinity emoji) Happy Valentine’s Day my love (heart emoji)... #CommitmentIsSexy #ThisIsUsThen #ThisIsUsNow #ThisIsMeNow."

Jennifer's tattoo, on the left side of her ribcage, seemingly depicts an infinity symbol with 'Jennifer' and 'Ben' written across the delicate loops. An arrow, likely representing Cupid's arrow, pierced through the design.

Ben's tattoo was similar to Jennifer's, with two arrows crossing each other at the centre and a string tied around them. The initials 'J' and 'B' were nestled between the crossing arrows.

The photos in her Valentine's Day post were a mix of nostalgic snaps depicting their first relationship between 2002 and 2004 and new images showing their rekindled relationship.

Jennifer and Ben reunited in early 2021 and got engaged for the second time in April 2022, 20 years after the first proposal. They got married in Las Vegas in July before holding a big ceremony in Georgia the following month.

The Waiting For Tonight singer told her fans on Instagram that she will be releasing a special Valentine's Day edition of her On The JLo newsletter soon.