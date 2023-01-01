Bam Margera apologises to Priscilla Presley for claiming she gifted him Elvis Presley's ring

Bam Margera has apologised to Priscilla Presley for claiming she gifted him her late ex-husband Elvis Presley's ring and robe.



The Jackass star shocked his Instagram followers when he posted a selfie with Priscilla on Instagram last week, and he subsequently claimed that she gave him one of the music icon's rings and robes.



Priscilla, 77, disputed his claims to TMZ, insisting that her 35-year-old son Navarone Garibaldi invited Bam over and he filmed in her home without her consent and posted photos from his visit accompanied by "false information".



The former skateboarder apologised for his allegations on Instagram on Tuesday by writing, "I want to apologize to @priscillapresley and Navarone Presley (sic) for my behavior. I’m very sorry and embarrassed, and I can’t apologize enough for acting like a jacka*s. Navarone gave me a robe and ring that I gave (his dad) Phil to be a part of Phil’s Elvis stuff... I’m sorry."



In her statement, Priscilla, who is grieving the death of her daughter Lisa Marie Presley, insisted the robe did not belong to Elvis and the ring is actually one of Bam's own.



"Unbeknownst to us at the time, Bam chose to circulate those photos accompanied by false information and storytelling," she told TMZ. "After what Bam has chosen to do, my son and I want no further communication with him. I consider him a dishonest and unstable individual. I had no idea who he was or that he was filming in my home without my consent."



She continued, "At no time during the visit did I give him anything of Elvis'. I still have everything he ever touched. I would never disrespect Elvis who was the love of my life by giving away anything that belonged to him. I have always protected them for the fans. Elvis belonged to all of you and I cherish my life with him too much to ever squander anything."