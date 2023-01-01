Reese Witherspoon and Billy Baldwin pay tribute to the late Raquel Welch

Reese Witherspoon, Billy Baldwin, Miss Piggy, and others have paid tribute to Raquel Welch.



The Three Musketeers star Raquel Welch died on Wednesday in her Los Angeles home at the age of 82, following a brief illness.



After Raquel’s death, celebrities including Reese Witherspoon, Billy Baldwin, and Miss Piggy took to Twitter with tribute posts for the late actress.



“So sad to hear about Raquel Welch’s passing. I loved working with her on Legally Blonde,” Reese wrote of her late co-star. “She was elegant, professional and glamorous beyond belief. Simply stunning.”



Reese continued, “May all her angels carry her home… Sending love to her family and her many fans.”



In another tweet, Billy called Raquel “the first Hollywood ‘sex symbol’ to completely blow my mind”, adding he wished he “had a chance to meet her”.



The official Twitter account for Muppets character Miss Piggy posted, “Raquel Welch was one of the most wonderful people I’ve ever worked with. Performing a duet with her on The Muppet Show helped moi become the W-O-M-A-N I am today!”



She concluded, “We’ll never forget vous, Raquel!”



Meanwhile, Baby Daddy star Bruno Amato recalled meeting Raquel when the late actress appeared as a guest on The Talk. He said of the encounter, “(Seven) years ago… Somehow our dressing rooms were across from each other. She was so gracious and still a total bombshell and I was in complete awe.”