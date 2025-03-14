Live-action How to Train Your Dragon movie set for 2025

A live-action 'How to Train Your Dragon' movie is set to hit cinemas on March 14, 2025.



Fans of the hit animated trilogy will be thrilled to hear that writer and director Dean DeBlois has penned a new script for the flick, Variety reports.



The original 'How To Train Your Dragon' came to screens in 2010 and was a considerable success.



The movie introduced Hiccup (Jay Baruchel), a misfit teenager who studies at a dragon-fighting school - and he tries to prove that he is a true Viking.



And news of a live-action adaptation based on the books by Cressida Cowell comes after DeBlois insisted the animated series would end at three movies.



In 2017, he confirmed that 'The Hidden World' would be the last to feature in the franchise as he and his team of writers believed they'd managed to draw the blockbuster to a close for good.



He said: "We thought about it for a long time and came up with what we think is a bittersweet way to say goodbye to these characters, but the right way. You will understand why Hiccup says, as you heard in the trailer, 'There were dragons when I was a boy.' And by the end of this film, you'll have answered the question [of] what could have happened to them."



Fans were left waiting for 'How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World' to drop since 2016 when bosses announced a 2017 release date before pushing it back to 2018 and then delaying it until 2019.



In 2015, DreamWorks Animation chief Jeffrey Katzenberg said the biggest issue with scheduling times was due to the restructuring of DreamWorks - the movie production company - and conceded that the three-films-a-year plan was very ambitious.



The third instalment saw F. Murray Abraham play villain Grimmel, alongside returning cast members Jay Baruchel, Cate Blanchett, America Ferrara and Kit Harington.