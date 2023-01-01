Michael Jordan donates $10 million to Make-A-Wish charity

Michael Jordan has donated $10 million (£8.3 million) to the charity Make-A-Wish.



The basketball icon and businessman announced in a statement to The Associated Press on Wednesday that he would celebrate his 60th birthday on 17 February by donating $10 million (£8.3 million) to the Make-A-Wish Foundation.



"I can't think of a better birthday gift than seeing others join me in supporting Make-A-Wish so that every child can experience the magic of having their wish come true," Michael told the outlet. "Witnessing their strength and resilience during such a tough time in their lives has truly been an inspiration."



The Hall of Famer added that it has "been an honour to partner with Make-A-Wish and help bring a smile and happiness to so many kids" since 1989.



The Make-A-Wish official Instagram account shared the donation news, noting Michael's $10 million gift broke the record for the highest single donation the organisation has received from an individual.



According to Forbes, Michael has a net worth of $1.7 billion (£1.4 billion).



The sports star is known for his philanthropy; he has raised funds for charities through golf tournaments and donated millions to Chicago schools, health clinics, and disaster relief efforts. He has also donated $100 million (£83 million) to support racial equality, social justice, and education.