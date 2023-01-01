Heather Rae and Tarek El Moussa reveal name of baby son

Heather Rae and Tarek El Moussa have revealed the name of their first child together.



In an interview with Us Weekly, the couple shared the first photos of their newborn son and revealed they have named him Tristan Jay El Moussa.



Speaking about the significance behind the name, the Selling Sunset star shared that her husband was initially supposed to be named Tristan, but his parents eventually named him Tarek.



She explained she and Tarek decided to name their son Tristan Jay El Moussa, with "Jay" being her father's middle name, thereby making it a family name for four generations.



The couple also spoke of the events leading up to their baby's birth on 31 January, with Heather revealing that she was rushed to the hospital after she told her doctor during a routine appointment that the baby's movement had "decreased a little bit in the last few days".



Heather had scar tissue from a past biopsy, which made it difficult for her water to break, and she had to be given a pill to soften her cervix to start the process. Although they were told to expect two to three hours of pushing, things moved more quickly than expected.



"I thought we were gonna end up going (an) emergency C-section because his heart rate was dropping," Tarek recalled. "And... the doctor told Heather, 'Give one last big push, give everything you have, let's see if we can make it happen.' And she did."



Heather, a former Playboy Playmate and model, started dating Tarek in 2019 and they got married in 2021.



While Tristan is Heather's first child, Tarek has two children from his previous marriage to Christina Hall - sons Taylor, 12, and Brayden, seven.