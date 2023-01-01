Aaron Taylor-Johnson calls James Bond rumours 'flattering'

Aaron Taylor-Johnson has addressed rumours that he is gearing up to play James Bond.

The Bullet Train actor is the rumoured frontrunner for the coveted role, with reports suggesting he has had meetings with Bond producer Barbara Broccoli and filmed the iconic 007 gun barrel sequence.

While speaking to Vanity Fair for an interview published on Wednesday, the British actor addressed the speculation.

"It's flattering," Aaron said of the rumour, before noting generally, "You can have something really positive (written about you), but you can also have something really negative that can circulate. You just want to stay in your lane, stay grounded, stay around the people that you love and love you back, and stay in that world."

He continued, "The moment you start believing the s**t people say about you, you've lost your f**king mind. You've lost it."

Daniel Craig stepped down as James Bond after his fifth movie, No Time to Die, was released in September 2021. Rumours about his replacement have been ongoing for years, with favourites including Idris Elba, Regé-Jean Page, Sam Heughan and Henry Cavill.