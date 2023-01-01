Orlando Bloom admits relationship with Katy Perry can be 'really challenging'

Orlando Bloom has admitted navigating his relationship with Katy Perry can be "challenging".

During an interview for the latest issue of Flaunt magazine, the Carnival Row actor noted that juggling his and the popstar's busy schedules, plus parenting their two-year-old daughter Daisy, can be a lot to deal with.

"We're in two very different pools. Her pool is not a pool that I necessarily understand, and I think my pool is not a pool that she necessarily understands. Sometimes things are really, really, really, challenging. I won't lie," he conceded. "We definitely battle with our emotions and creativity, (but) I think we're both aware of how blessed we are to have uniquely connected in the way that we did at the time that we did, and there's definitely never a dull moment."

Orlando and Katy started dating in 2016, and after a brief split, they later reunited and got engaged in February 2019.

Although the Hollywood stars may not always spend a lot of time together when they are working, they were recently spotted attending a Harry Styles concert alongside Amazon boss Jeff Bezos.

Asked how the situation arose during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday, Orlando insisted it was a complete coincidence.

"It was a coincidence in some ways, in the sense that the afternoon I didn't know what was gonna be happening, but at the end of the day, it was like, 'Oh, this is happening, okay great!' We were at a friend's birthday party," the 46-year-old explained. "And then, it just so happened that there was an opportunity. Actually, I'm always really impressed with how down-to-earth and grounded (Jeff) is around all these things."