Victoria Beckham and Kate Moss pay respects to Vivienne Westwood at memorial service

Victoria Beckham and Kate Moss were among the stars who celebrated Vivienne Westwood's life and fashion career at a memorial service in London on Thursday.

Guests from the worlds of fashion, music and films attended Southwark Cathedral on Thursday afternoon to pay their respects to the designer/punk pioneer, who died in late December aged 81.

According to London's Evening Standard, the dress code for the memorial was "if in doubt, dress up", and many guests adhered to the suggestion, wearing some of Westwood's punk designs and bold, colourful outfits.

Moss, who attended with her daughter Lila, wore a floral silk dress and beret, Richard E. Grant sported a veiled fascinator, and TV presenter Jonathan Ross opted for a blue jumper with a pirate motif.

Helena Bonham Carter, who wore one of Westwood's signature tartan looks, reportedly gave a eulogy at the service and thanked the fashion icon for creating many outfits for her over the years.

"If it wasn't for Vivienne I'd be naked," she said.

Australian singer-songwriter Nick Cave also spoke during the memorial, as well as Westwood's sons Joseph and Ben, granddaughter Cora Corré and widower Andreas Kronthaler.

"What she wanted more than anything was to make the world a better place," Kronthaler told the congregation, before recounting their first meeting and lives together.

Other attendees included Sir Bob Geldof, Christina Hendricks, Stormzy, Elle Fanning, Vanessa Redgrave, Marc Jacobs, Paloma Faith, Alexa Chung, and Georgia May Jagger.