Ryan Seacrest departing Live with Kelly and Ryan

Ryan Seacrest announced he is leaving Live with Kelly and Ryan on Thursday.

The TV personality will exit the New York-based daytime talk show, which he joined in 2017, in the spring when he moves back to Los Angeles to film American Idol.

On the programme, he explained he initially signed up for the role for three years but stayed twice as long because of his bond with his co-host Kelly Ripa.

"Working alongside Kelly over the past six years has been a dream job and one of the highlights of my career," the 48-year-old said in a statement. "She has been an amazing partner, friend, and confidant, and although we will always be a part of each other's lives, I will miss our mornings together."

"I'm so grateful to have spent the last six years beside my dear friend of too many decades to count and will miss starting my days with Ryan," Kelly added. "Ryan's energy, passion and love for entertainment is one-of-a-kind."

Ryan will be replaced by Kelly's husband Mark Consuelos, who has filled in for the presenter in the past, and the show will be renamed Live with Kelly and Mark.

The American Idol presenter was Kelly's third co-host on the show. Since she joined in 2001, she has hosted alongside Regis Philbin and Michael Strahan.