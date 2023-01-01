Jesse Williams reveals downside of playing TV doctor

Jesse Williams has reflected on the downside of playing a doctor on television.

During an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Wednesday, the actor noted that he is still recognised for playing Dr Jackson Avery on the medical drama Grey's Anatomy between 2009 and 2022.

Jesse insisted that he doesn't mind people thinking he knows about medicine - unless he's onboard a flight.

"I've been on a plane two different times when (the crew) have said, 'Is there a doctor on board? Somebody needs it,' and they look at me," he sighed. "And I say, 'The one thing you know about me for sure is I'm not a doctor!'"

Since departing Grey's Anatomy, Jesse has appeared in the rom-com Your Place or Mine and made his Broadway debut in the revival of Take Me Out.

Up next, he is to appear opposite Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, and Martin Short in the upcoming third season of Only Murders in the Building, and he is excited to explore comedy acting.

"It's great to learn and completely fumble but I'm learning and trying to play around with some of the comedy stuff, being a little lighter," the 41-year-old explained. "It's a little more my natural disposition."