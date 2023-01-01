Constance Wu and Ryan Kattner expecting second child together

Constance Wu has been photographed with a baby bump while walking in a Los Angeles park.



The Fresh Off the Boat star was spotted on Tuesday by Page Six photographers while out and about in LA, sporting a baby bump under her striped shirt and black sweats.



The outlet speculated Constance was expecting her second child with her partner Ryan Kattner, after the couple welcomed their first baby together in August 2020.



Neither the actress nor Ryan confirmed the news in a comment or on their social media channels.



Constance has kept details of her relationship with the Man Man frontman and the birth of her first child under wraps, having returned to Instagram in July 2022 after a three-year hiatus beginning in 2019. She initially left the platform amid backlash over comments she made slamming the renewal of Fresh Off the Boat.



During her social media hiatus, Constance appeared on Jimmy Fallon's talk show for a May 2021 interview about her first child, revealing the baby had a "special" birthmark.



"Her butt is the color blue. There's this thing, I had never heard of it before, but it's called a Mongolian spot," she explained. "Apparently, it happens in a lot of Asian babies, and my boyfriend and I are both Asian... It's where your butt is blue for like the first two years of your life, and then it just goes away."