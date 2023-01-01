Aaron Paul sends Bruce Willis support after frontotemporal dementia diagnosis

Aaron Paul, Bonnie Hunt, and other celebrities have sent messages of support to Bruce Willis and his family following his frontotemporal dementia diagnosis.



The Die Hard star's loved ones announced on Thursday that he had been diagnosed with FTD, and celebrities reacted to the sad health news on social media.



In the comments underneath Bruce's daughter Rumer Willis' Instagram post, Aaron wrote, "Love you so much my friend! Sending hugs to you and that beautiful family of yours. Your pops is such a damn legend."



Meanwhile, Bonnie wrote on Instagram, "An abundance of love for you dear Demi, for Bruce, for all of you, family. So much love," and Queen Latifah commented, "God bless you my brother we love you!!! all the best. Thank you and your family for all the entertainment!!!"



Celebrities including Selma Blair, Paris Hilton, Alyssa Milano, Rita Wilson, Helena Christensen and Melanie Griffith also sent their love in the comments of his family members' posts.



And Maria Shriver, who became an advocate for those suffering from Alzheimer's disease following her father's death, posted on Twitter, "My heart goes out to Bruce Willis and his family, (and) also my gratitude for shining a much needed light on this disease. When people step forward it helps all of us. When people get a diagnosis it's extremely difficult, but also for most a relief to get a diagnosis."



Bruce, 67, retired from acting last year after he was diagnosed with aphasia, a disorder that affects how you communicate. On Thursday, his family revealed his condition had progressed to FTD and "challenges with communication are just one symptom of the disease Bruce faces."



The statement was signed by his ex-wife Demi Moore and their daughters Rumer, 34, Scout, 31, and Tallulah, 29, as well as his current wife Emma and their daughters Mabel, 10, and Evelyn, eight.