Evangeline Lilly rejected potential roles in X-Men and Wonder Woman

Evangeline Lilly has revealed she turned down Hugh Jackman's X-Men offer and Joss Whedon's Wonder Woman pitch.

During an appearance on the Happy Sad Confused podcast on Thursday, the Lost actress revealed that she took a meeting with Whedon about his project, which never came to fruition, but she had "no desire" to play the superhero and the Avengers director "could tell".

"It didn't appeal and there was nothing about the meeting that like, jazzed me or made me think like, 'Oh, I've gotta do this.' Nothing clicked. Nothing felt good," Lilly explained.

Her straightforward demeanour may have caused offence, she noted, adding, "I am way too authentic for my own good. I mean, it's not good. If I am not impressed, you'll know. And maybe you shouldn't know sometimes. And I think there was maybe even a little bit of offence taken."

The 43-year-old also revealed Jackman floated the idea of joining the X-Men when they made 2011's Real Steel but she was still not interested.

"(Jackman) was like, 'Hey, so, the X-Men guys are asking me if I would approach you because they know that you won't talk to anybody... They knew I was working with you and were interested to know if it would ever interest you to do an X-Men thing,'" Lilly recounted. "I was like, 'No. It doesn't interest me. I'm not interested.' I was like, 'I feel like such a d**k because I'm talking to an X-Men! The X-Men! And I'm telling him, 'No that doesn't appeal.' Like, what?! I felt so rude!"

The Canadian actress explained that the projects didn't appeal to her because she "wasn't into superhero movies" but she changed her mind after she watched Marvel's films upon her management's advice.

"When (Marvel) approached, I had the same reaction. I'm equal, I'm fair, in my negativity, in my disdain for superhero movies," she admitted. "And when I did (watch their films), I was like, 'Oh, they're doing something very different and very cool.'"

Lilly made her debut as Hope van Dyne/Wasp in 2015's Ant-Man and is currently starring in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.