Rami Malek to star in thriller film Amateur

Rami Malek has been cast in the upcoming thriller film Amateur.



Directed by James Hawes with a script by Gary Spinelli, Amateur will follow a CIA cryptographer who demands his bosses target the terrorists responsible for his wife’s death. After the organisation refuses, he blackmails them into training him and letting him track down the killers himself.



In addition to the starring role, the Bohemian Rhapsody actor will also serve as an executive producer. Hutch Parker and Dan Wilson have signed on to produce.



According to Deadline, Amateur is still in development at 20th Century, with no start date set for production.



Hawes is best known for directing episodes of TV shows such as Black Mirror, Slow Horses and Snowpiercer.



It was recently announced that the No Time to Die star has also signed on to produce and lead the Warner Bros. TV limited series about late silent film star Buster Keaton.



Malek will next be seen on screen in Christopher Nolan's star-studded thriller Oppenheimer alongside the likes of Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr., Matt Damon, Emily Blunt and Florence Pugh. It will be released this July.