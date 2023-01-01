Scout Willis feeling 'emotionally tired' after revealing father Bruce Willis' dementia diagnosis

Scout Willis is feeling "emotionally tired and a bit overwhelmed" after announcing her father Bruce Willis' frontotemporal dementia diagnosis.



Scout, her sisters, her mother Demi Moore, stepmother Emma Heming Willis and stepsisters announced in a joint family statement on Thursday that the Die Hard actor had recently been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia (FTD).



The family received an outpouring of support on social media, and the 31-year-old admitted on her Instagram Stories that she felt simultaneously overwhelmed by and in awe of the messages.



"Feeling emotionally tired and a bit overwhelmed, yet in awe of the love so many people have for my papa," she wrote beside a selfie.



Her younger sister Tallulah reshared the post on her own timeline and added, "Second this Scouter feeling the abundant love for our guy and our family (sic)."



Demi and Bruce's eldest child Rumer, 34, reposted her sisters' messages on her Stories too and commented, "Third this Scouter and Buusk (Tallulah) feeling so deeply grateful and in awe of the love for us and our sweet Daddio (sic)."



The 67-year-old actor retired from the industry last year after he was diagnosed with aphasia, which affects his ability to communicate.



In the family's statement on Thursday, they revealed his condition has "progressed" and he now has FTD.



"Unfortunately, challenges with communication are just one symptom of the disease Bruce faces. While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis," they wrote.



Bruce was married to Demi from 1987 until 2000. The Armageddon star wed Emma in 2009, with the pair welcoming daughters Mabel, 10, and Evelyn, eight.