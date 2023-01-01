Olivia Colman pranks Paul Rudd during radio phone-in

Olivia Colman pranked Paul Rudd by calling into his agony aunt phone-in session on British radio on Friday.



During his visit to London to promote Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, the actor appeared on BBC Radio 1's breakfast show on Friday morning to play Agony Ant-Man, in which he offered advice to callers.



The Oscar-winning actress, who has known Rudd since they appeared in a play together more than 20 years ago, called in to jokingly scold him for not getting in touch during his trip to London.



"I'm a huge fan," she began, adopting a Welsh accent. "I wanted to pick your brains, so what would you do if you had a really good mate, like, you know, for over 20 years, and then, this friend, he doesn't live in England but he's come to England and he hasn't told you about it. And then, not only has he not told you about it, he's come on to a radio show. What would you do?"



Sensing a prank, Rudd comically responded, "Oh my god. Oh no... Oh god, what have I done? I'm sweating, I'm actually sweating."



Host Greg James asked the caller to reveal their identity, and Colman subsequently explained, "Paul used to come and stay on the floor of our rubbish flat in south London and come for Sunday lunch" when they were in the play, in which she had "two lines".



The Favorite actress then revealed that she emailed James about her prank idea when he teased Rudd's phone-in session earlier in the breakfast show.



Rudd said, "Olivia and I really hit it off and we have remained friends the entire time. I'm just crazy about you... and I really am sorry for not letting you know I was coming to town."



The conversation concluded with them agreeing to go to dinner.