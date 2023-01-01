'It's not that weird': Alison Brie doesn't find it 'uncomfortable' having husband Dave Franco direct her sex scenes

Alison Brie doesn't feel "uncomfortable" with her husband, Dave Franco, directing her sex scenes.

The 40-year-old actress gets intimate with Jay Ellis in her latest film 'Somebody I Used To Know' but she insisted neither she nor her 37-year-old spouse were fazed by the fact he was the person behind the camera because the project comes first.

She explained to Jezebel: "We've worked together enough now.

"The second movie that we did together ever, as actors, was Jeff Baena's 'The Little Hours', and in that movie, Dave has make-out or sex scenes with three other actors and me. So, I just feel like that was the ripping of the band-aid.

"I realise that it sounds wild, but we are actors, this is our job. It's actually not that weird.

"And with something like this, because it's our baby that we made together, I think our first priority is always just the movie. Does the scene feel right and good? We don't want my romantic scenes with [Jay ] to play awkwardly or strangely in any way."

Alison - who also worked with Dave on 'The Disaster Artist', 'The Rental' and 'Horse Girl' - previously admitted she and her husband "usually do have some kind of conversation" if they take on an acting project with a sex scene, "just to give the other person a heads-up."

The former 'Mad Men' star added last summer: "You don't want to blindside anyone, I think, with that information. But at the same time, it's a part of our job. It's a strange part, and I can see how to the outside eye [it might come off].

"We're all professionals and when we're in character, it's its own thing.

"It's like we work in this strange job that just requires ultimate vulnerability at a moment's notice. It's just what we signed up for."