Rebel Wilson engaged

Rebel Wilson and Ramona Agruma are engaged.

The Pitch Perfect actress took to Instagram on Sunday to share a photo of her popping the question to her partner while being showered with pink rose petals and standing in front of a castle at Disneyland, California.

Rebel also uploaded a close-up snap showing her kissing Ramona.

"We said YES!" she wrote in the caption. "Thank you @tiffanyandco for the stunning ring and to (The Walt Disney Company boss) Bob Iger and the incredible team at Disneyland @disneyweddings for pulling off this magical surprise!"

In response, a number of Rebel's celebrity friends were quick to post congratulatory messages.

"Love you girls! So happy for you two! Such a magical way to get engaged. Congrats!" commented Paris Hilton, while Brittany Snow gushed, "Rebs!!!! Magical. congrats you two!!"

In June 2022, Rebel announced she was in a same-sex relationship with fashion designer Ramona via an Instagram post.

"I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince... but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess," the 42-year-old wrote at the time.

Later in the year, the Australian star also revealed she had welcomed her first child, a daughter named Royce Lillian, via surrogate.