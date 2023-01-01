Actor Richard Belzer dies

Actor/stand-up comedian Richard Belzer has died.



In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, writer Bill Scheft confirmed the star passed away at his home in Bozouls, France on Sunday morning. He was 78.



"He had lots of health issues, and his last words were, 'F**k you, mother**ker,'" Scheft told the outlet.



Belzer was perhaps best known for playing John Munch on the NBC police drama series Homicide: Life on the Street as well as on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. He portrayed the character from 1993 until he retired in 2016.



Following the sad news, Belzer's Law & Order: SVU co-star Mariska Hargitay posted a heartfelt tribute via Instagram.



"Goodbye my dear, dear friend. I will miss you, your unique light, and your singular take on this strange world. I feel blessed to have known you and adored you and worked with you, side by side, for so many years," she wrote. "How lucky the angels are to have you. I love you so very much, now and forever."



In addition, Christopher Meloni uploaded two photos of him with Belzer, including a snap showing him kissing the actor's cheek.



"Goodbye mon ami. I love you," he posted in the caption.



Elsewhere, Hollywood stars Marlee Matlin, Vincent D'Onofrio, and Billy Crystal shared their own tributes.



"Richard Belzer was simply hilarious. A genius at handling a crowd. So sad he's passed away," the comedian added.



Belzer is survived by his wife Harlee McBride and two step-daughters.