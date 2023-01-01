NEWS All Quiet on the Western Front wins seven BAFTAs, including Best Film and Director Newsdesk Share with :





The winners of the 2023 EE BAFTA Film Awards were announced tonight in a ceremony hosted by Richard E. Grant and Alison Hammond at The Royal Festival Hall and broadcast on BBC One and iPlayer. The EE BAFTAs celebrate the very best in film of the past year.



All Quiet on the Western Front won seven BAFTAs: Best Film; Director for Edward Berger; Film Not in the English Language; Adapted Screenplay; Cinematography; Original Score and Sound.



The Banshees of Inisherin won four BAFTAs: Outstanding British Film; Original Screenplay; Supporting Actor for Barry Keoghan and Supporting Actress for Kerry Condon.



Elvis won four BAFTAs: Leading Actor for Austin Butler; Casting; Costume Design and Make Up & Hair.



Leading Actress was won by Cate Blanchett for Tár



Charlotte Wells won Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer for Aftersun.



Navalny won Documentary.



Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio won Animated Film.



Everything Everywhere All At Once won Editing; Avatar: The Way of Water won Special Visual Effects; and Babylon won Production Design.



The Boy, The Mole, The Fox and The Horse won the British Short Animation award; while the BAFTA for British Short Film was won by An Irish Goodbye.



The BAFTA Fellowship was presented to renowned British costume designer Sandy Powell. The Fellowship is the highest accolade bestowed by BAFTA in recognition of an individual’s outstanding and exceptional contribution to film, television or games across their career.



The EE Rising Star Award, the only award voted for by the public, went to Emma Mackey.



This marks a first BAFTA win for Edward Berger, Austin Butler, Kerry Condon and Barry Keoghan. Tonight Cate Blanchett has won her fourth BAFTA. All winners were in attendance and accepted their awards on stage, except for Costume Design which was accepted by director Baz Luhrmann on behalf of Catherine Martin.



The ceremony was opened by a performance by BAFTA award-winner Ariana DeBose. Little Simz was joined on stage by Joan Armatrading for an exclusive surprise performance.



