Ray Liotta to receive posthumous star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Ray Liotta is to be posthumously honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.



On Friday, executives at the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce announced that the 2,749th star will be dedicated to the late actor during a ceremony staged on 24 February.



Guest speakers will include Elizabeth Banks and Taron Egerton, while Karsen Liotta will accept the star on behalf of her father.



"Ray Liotta's all-around career made him a triple threat and sadly his passing was devastating to the entertainment world," stated Ana Martinez, producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame. "The characters he portrayed will always be etched in Hollywood's film history."



The Goodfellas actor died at the age of 67 in May 2022.



Cocaine Bear, one of his last films, is set to open in U.S. cinemas on the same day as the star ceremony will take place.