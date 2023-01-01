Tom Sizemore in 'critical condition' after suffering brain aneurysm

Tom Sizemore has been hospitalised after suffering a brain aneurysm.

The Saving Private Ryan star was in his Los Angeles home on Saturday at 2am local time when he suffered a brain aneurysm and fell unconscious, according to TMZ.

On Sunday, Tom’s manager Charles Lago told Page Six the actor had been “hospitalised in intensive care” after the incident.

“He is currently in critical condition and it’s a wait and see situation,” Charles commented. “His family is aware and waiting for medical updates.”

TMZ reported Tom had been found unconscious by another person, who called 9-1-1, and paramedics responded “quickly”.

No cause for the 61-year-old’s aneurysm has been revealed.

According to John Hopkins Medicine, a brain aneurysm occurs when a weakened blood vessel in the brain balloons and fills with blood. Acquired risk factors associated with aneurysm formation include binge drinking, cigarette smoking, and using cocaine or amphetamines.

Tom has been open about his “long history of substance abuse”, telling the Daily Mail in a 2017 interview he was “forced to squat for two years” in a building with “no electricity or running water” when his addiction led him to rock bottom.