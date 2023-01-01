Bella Thorne scolded autograph hunter for asking her to sign 'inappropriate' photo

Bella Thorne has revealed she "told off" an autograph hunter recently after he asked her to sign one of her "sexy" images.

The Midnight Sun actress revealed in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter that she refused to sign her autograph for a professional hunter during the Sundance Film Festival last month because he offended her by only presenting her with sexy underage snaps.

"It was this guy and he was shoving photos in front of me and I looked away for a second and looked back and there was a photo of me from my GQ magazine cover," the 25-year-old recalled. "It's super sexy and my butt is out and I'm wearing lingerie and I'm topless. I said I wouldn't sign that and he took it away and then put it back in front of me again. I said, 'No, I'm not signing that.'"

The former Disney Channel star asked the autograph hunter if he had any alternative options for her to sign but he only had provocative ones.

"There was some stuff there from a Candies campaign that I did when I was 16 and it was clear that he wanted me to sign things that were viewed as sexy and even underage and I was like, 'Give me something else,'" she continued. "He said, 'Aren't they all sexy?' No, enough is enough. But I get it, they have to make money and everyone has a job so I get that. It was just that I was under 18 and it's inappropriate."

With the benefit of hindsight, Bella acknowledged that she wouldn't pose for those images now but noted that "you also can't spend your time trying to take back these moments or moments that you were too sexy."