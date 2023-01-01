Hayden Panettiere's brother Jansen dies

Hayden Panettiere's brother Jansen Panettiere has reportedly died.



On Monday, editors at TMZ claimed that the actor passed away in New York City over the weekend. He was 28.



Law enforcement sources told the outlet that the cause of death remains unclear but "no foul play" was suspected.



Representatives for Hayden have not yet commented on the report.



Jansen launched his acting career in 2002 with a role in Disney Channel show Even Stevens and went on to appear opposite his older sister in the movie Tiger Cruise two years later.



He also had a voice acting part in the 2006 animated feature Ice Age: The Meltdown, a lead role in 2008 Christian film The Secrets of Jonathan Sperry, and a guest appearance in a 2019 episode of The Walking Dead.