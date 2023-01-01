Eva Amurri engaged to Ian Hock

Eva Amurri and Ian Hock have announced their engagement.



The couple announced in a Monday joint Instagram post they had become engaged after two years of dating.



The pair shared a series of photos from their proposal, including their Paris stay and Eva’s diamond ring.



“My Heart’s Been Borrowed And Yours Has Been Blue. All’s Well That Ends Well To End Up With You,” they captioned the slideshow, referencing lyrics from Taylor Swift’s hit song Lover. “Those who know us know so well what this moment means to us. We are so so so happy.”



The post concluded, “Can’t wait to spend all the rest of our days together.”



Later, Eva took to her Instagram Story to gush over Ian’s taste in jewellery, writing, “Absolutely dying over this ring.”



The Californication star first confirmed her romance with the chef in a January 2021 post on her personal blog, Happily Eva After.



“I’m beyond happy to share with you that I have a wonderful boyfriend in my life!” Eva wrote at the time. “His name is Ian, he’s super loving, creative, handsome and funny, and we have a ton in common.”



Eva was previously married to former Major League Soccer player and NBC Sports broadcaster Kyle Martino. They share three children: two-year-old Mateo Antoni, six-year-old Major James, and eight-year-old Marlowe Mae.



Eva and Kyle separated in 2019, two months after revealing they were expecting their third child.



“People were really judgmental and couldn’t imagine that we would make this decision from a place of love for each other, as a positive transition for our kids,” Kyle recalled in a May 2020 interview with The Cooligans. “Let’s show (our kids) what they should aspire to build in a successful marriage, and let’s also show them happy Mom and happy Dad, because we’re not happy together married.”