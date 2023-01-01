Ines de Ramon files for divorce from Paul Wesley amid Brad Pitt romance rumours

Ines de Ramon has filed for divorce from Paul Wesley after more than three years of marriage.

According to court documents obtained by E! News on Monday, the jewellery designer recently filed for divorce from The Vampire Diaries actor, citing irreconcilable differences as the cause of their separation.

The couple had been married for more than three years when their representative revealed that they had split in April 2022.

Paul filed for divorce at the Los Angeles Superior Court on 17 February, also citing irreconcilable differences.

In the divorce papers, Paul did not request spousal support.

Prior to his relationship with Ines, Paul was married to former fashion model and Beautiful People actress Torrey DeVitto between 2011 and 2013.

An insider recently revealed to Mail Online that Brad Pitt has been a crucial source of support for Ines during her divorce.

Brad and Ines were first seen together in November 2022, outside of a Bono concert in Los Angeles. Since then, the couple has been spotted on multiple occasions, including at the LA premiere party for Brad's latest film, Babylon. Additionally, Ines was present at Brad's 59th birthday celebration in December.