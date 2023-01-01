Liam Neeson 'not a fan' of superhero movies

Liam Neeson is "not a fan" of superhero movies.



The Taken actor told Rolling Stone that he isn't impressed by the ubiquity of the genre these days and believes all superhero films tell "the same story".



"I'll be honest: All these superhero movies? I'm not a fan. I'm really not. I admire them because it's Hollywood with all their bells and whistles and technology, which is phenomenal, but they all seem to me to be just the same story," he stated.



The 70-year-old acknowledged that he has been involved in the superhero genre in the past as he played Henri Ducard/ Ra's al Ghul in 2005's Batman Begins and 2012's The Dark Knight Rises, two films in Christopher Nolan's Batman trilogy. However, he noted that those were different from today's superhero movies as they had film noir elements to them.



"They had a noir feel to them. And Chris(tian) Bale and Gary Oldman? Come on! What a cast. And Michael (Caine) and Morgan (Freeman)? My God!" he added, referring to the star-studded cast.



Neeson, who also appeared in Sam Raimi's superhero film Darkman in 1990, has become well-known for his work in the action genre ever since his role in 2008's Taken.



He revealed to the publication that he asked director Pierre Morel to cut down his famous "particular set of skills" phone call scene because he thought it was cheesy.



"I remember when we were shooting that scene, I begged Pierre Morel, 'Please, can we cut this back? This is so corny. I feel I've seen this and heard this in so many movies. I'm gonna kill you. I'm gonna torture you. Can we cut this whole 'I have a certain set of skills' and all that?' But Pierre was like, 'Trust me - it's going to work,'" he recalled.