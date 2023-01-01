Chris Martin and Hugh Jackman to co-chair Global Citizen summit

Chris Martin and Hugh Jackman are to co-chair the upcoming Global Citizen NOW summit.

On Tuesday, leaders at the international advocacy organisation announced that the Coldplay frontman and The Greatest Showman actor will spearhead the "thought leadership" event, which is scheduled for 27-28 April.

Neither Martin nor Jackman have yet commented on their roles at the summit.

However, a Global Citizen spokesperson promised that the conference will be focused on "turning ideas into impact and driving urgent action to end extreme poverty".

"Convening the brightest minds and leading voices across all spheres of society, from world leaders to grassroots activists, Global Citizen NOW showcases the power of cross-sector collaboration to solve the most urgent issues facing humanity and our planet," they stated.

In addition to Martin and Jackman, political leaders set to join the summit include the Prime Minister of Barbados, Mia Mottley, and Erna Solberg, former Prime Minister of Norway.