Suki Waterhouse 'so happy' with boyfriend Robert Pattinson

Suki Waterhouse is "so happy" with her longtime boyfriend Robert Pattinson.

The actress/singer and The Batman actor have been in a relationship since mid-2018.

Reflecting on their romance during a recent interview for The Sunday Times, Suki revealed that she is a little "shocked" that they have been together for so long.

"I'm shocked that I'm so happy with someone for nearly five years," she shared, going on to note that they try to see each other as much as possible. "I had two days off the other day, and it was like, 'No question I'm going back to see him.' Then he'll come out for a couple of days."

Suki, who is currently promoting the upcoming TV series Daisy Jones & The Six, went on to joke that she doesn't offer her beau advice on his acting.

Yet, the British star emphasised that she and Robert can speak for hours on just about any other subject.

"I'm always incredibly excited when I see his name pop up (on my phone) or even a text, and I think he feels the same about me," the 31-year-old continued. "We've always got so much to say, and I find him hilarious."