Constance Wu confirms she has another 'bun in the oven'

Constance Wu has confirmed her pregnancy after being photographed with a baby bump.

In a Tuesday Instagram Story, the Fresh Off The Boat alum confirmed reports she and her partner Ryan Kattner were expecting their second child.

“Bun in the oven,” the 40-year-old wrote atop a photo of herself pointing at her baby bump. “Filipinese baby #2 coming soon.”

The Man Man singer is Filipino, while Constance’s parents emigrated from Taiwan.

Reports arose that Constance and Ryan, were expecting their second child after the actress was photographed on 14 February while walking in a Los Angeles park. Paparazzi images depicted Constance sporting a red and white striped top, loose-fitting black yoga pants, sneakers, and a baby bump.

Constance and Ryan welcomed their first child in December 2020. They are yet to publicly share their toddler’s name.

Hollywood Life listed Constance’s first mention of Ryan to 2018, when she confirmed in an interview she did, in fact, have a “boyfriend”. The pair have not been forthcoming on details about their relationship and did not announce Constance’s first pregnancy.