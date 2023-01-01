JoJo Siwa joins horror movie All My Friends Are Dead

JoJo Siwa has been cast in new horror thriller 'All My Friends Are Dead'.

The upcoming movie - which will be helmed by 'Saw 3D' writer Marcus Dunstan - will see Siwa star opposite 'Little Fires Everywhere' actress Jade Pettyjohn, whom she previously worked with on episodes of 'School of Rock'.

In a statement to Deadline, the 19-year-old star said: "I’m so grateful for the opportunity to be a part of the upcoming movie 'All My Friends Are Dead'.

“This is a project that is so different from anything I’ve done previously; however, I absolutely love horror movies and I can’t wait to start production!

"I’m also excited to work with Jade again. We worked together when we were younger and can’t wait to create this movie together.”

The film - which will be written by Josh Sims and Jessica Sarah Flaum - will follow a group of college friends staying in an Airbnb together for a huge music festival.

However, their plans for a weekend of partying takes a killer turn as the group starts getting murdered one by one which each death corresponding to one of the seven deadly sins.

Siwa rose to fame in 'Dance Moms' and went onto enjoy TV roles in 'High School Musical: The Musical — The Series' and 'Choreographers React', as well as lending her voice to movies and series like 'The Angry Birds Movie 2'.

Roundtable Entertainment’s John Baldecchi added: “We are thrilled JoJo is joining the 'All My Friends Are Dead' cast along with the incredible Jade Pettyjohn.

"We’re looking forward to JoJo giving us a compelling and dynamic performance that will be surprising for her audience, and everyone involved.”

Happy Death Day's John Baldecchi will serve as producer, while Dominic Ianno ('Soul Surfer'), Jason Resnick ('Kidnap'), Film Mode Entertainment's Clay Epstein, Kevin Greuert ('Saw X') and Budding Equity boss Dan Rublin boarding as executive producers.