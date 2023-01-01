Austin Butler hasn't 'heard anything about' Zoey 101 reunion movie

Austin Butler hasn't been asked to return for the Zoey 101 sequel movie.



In January, it was announced that Jamie Lynn Spears will reprise her role of Zoey Brooks for the Paramount+ movie Zoey 102, the film follow-up to the Nickelodeon comedy series which ran from 2005 to 2008.



Production is already underway, with Spears being joined by original castmates Erin Sanders, Sean Flynn, Matthew Underwood and Christopher Massey, among others.



Butler, who played Zoey's love interest James Garrett in the show's fourth season in 2008, revealed during a recent appearance on Variety's Awards Circuit podcast that he had not been approached about reprising his role.



"I haven't heard anything about that. I don't know," he said of the project. "I'm so grateful for all those stepping stones that I had throughout my career. Zoey 101 was a big turning point for me, because it was the first time I was ever a series regular on a show, so I got to be part of an entire season."



He continued, "I remember getting my first line on a TV show, and that was huge for me, you have all these different moments that are pivotal for you, but now I'm just going after whatever story resonates with me or whatever director or actors that I really want to work with."



Butler is currently on the awards campaign trail with Elvis, for which he has won a Golden Globe and a BAFTA. He is also nominated for an Oscar.



Zoey 102, which is currently filming in North Carolina, is expected to premiere later this year on Paramount+.