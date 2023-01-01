Emma Thompson 'got seriously ill' campaigning for Oscars

Emma Thompson has revealed campaigning for Oscars made her "seriously ill".



The British star was nominated for five Academy Awards in the space of three years for Howards End, The Remains of the Day, In the Name of the Father and Sense and Sensibility in the '90s. She won Best Actress for Howards End in 1993 and Best Adapted Screenplay for Sense and Sensibility in 1996.



In an interview with the Radio Times, the 63-year-old admitted participating in countless events and interviews for months leading up to the Oscars made her unwell.



"Both times I had to do the Oscars, I got seriously ill," Thompson revealed. "I found the pressure and glare of it too much. It's astonishing. And then afterwards, you want to lie down in a dark room."



She explained that she became exhausted talking about herself and her acclaimed projects and subsequently developed "an allergy" to the promotional side of her work.



"You think, 'Please don't ask me any questions or make me talk about myself.' I quickly developed a sort of allergy to that part of the job," she added.



Thompson did not specify which two campaigns she was referring to. She attended the ceremony as a nominee three times - in 1993, 1994 and 1996. After winning Best Actress in 1993, Thompson returned as both a Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress nominee in 1994 and Best Actress and Best Adapted Screenplay nominee in 1996.