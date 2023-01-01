Karen Gillan confirms marriage to Nick Kocher

Karen Gillan has confirmed that she tied the knot with comedian Nick Kocher last year.



In May 2022, it was reported that the Guardians of the Galaxy actress had exchanged vows with the Saturday Night Live writer in her native Scotland, and on Wednesday, she finally confirmed the news by sharing stunning photos from her big day.



In an Instagram post, she shared a carousel of professional snaps showing her in her wedding dress, her bridesmaids, and a man playing the bagpipes. In the caption, she simply wrote, "Last May…"



She also confirmed that the wedding took place at Castle Toward, a country house in Argyll and Bute in Scotland.



The former Doctor Who star gave her followers more insight into the ceremony by posting further snaps on her Instagram Stories. One image shows her white gown hanging from an extravagant four-poster bed, the next picture depicts her getting ready for the ceremony and the last upload shows her and Nick holding hands in their wedding attire, with the American comedian wearing a traditional Scottish kilt.



The 35-year-old, who lives in Los Angeles, has kept her relationship with the It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia writer low-key. They had been dating for around two years before they got married in May 2022.