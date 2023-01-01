Monica Bellucci and Tim Burton spark dating rumours

Monica Bellucci has reportedly been dating Tim Burton for four months.

Editors at Paris Match magazine published photos on Tuesday evening showing the Italian actress and Edward Scissorhands director walking side-by-side, with Bellucci holding onto his arm.

They reported that the 58-year-old Bond star and 64-year-old American filmmaker have been in a relationship since October 2022.

Bellucci and Burton reportedly first met briefly at the Cannes Film Festival in 2006 and reconnected at the Lumière Film Festival in Lyon, France in October 2022. Bellucci, who was an honorary guest at the festival, presented Burton with the Lumière Award, a lifetime achievement honour, during a ceremony.

The Matrix Reloaded actress has been single since she split from French artist Nicolas Lefebvre in 2019. She was previously married to her L'Appartement co-star Vincent Cassel, the father of her two daughters, between 1999 and 2013.

Burton was famously in a long-term relationship with his Planet of the Apes star Helena Bonham Carter, the mother of his two children, between 2001 and 2014.