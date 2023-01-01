Paris Hilton shares baby son's name

Paris Hilton has revealed the name of her baby boy.

Last month, the TV personality and her husband Carter Reum announced that they had welcomed their first child together via surrogate.

And during the latest episode of her This Is Paris podcast, published on Tuesday, Paris shared that her son is named Phoenix.

"My beautiful baby boy's name is Phoenix Barron Hilton Reum," she said. "He's so perfect. It's amazing being a mom."

In addition, Paris read out an excerpt from her upcoming memoir, titled Paris, in which she discussed the meaning behind her baby's moniker.

"If all goes well, by the time you read this, Carter and I will have a baby boy, we plan to name him Phoenix, a name I that decided on years ago when I was searching cities, countries, and states on a map, looking for something to go with Paris and London," she shared, referring to her top choice of name if she has a daughter one day. "Phoenix has a few good pop culture reference points, but more importantly, it's the birth of flames out and then rises from the ashes to fly again."

Paris went on to note that she is fascinated by the symbolism of the name Phoenix.

"I want my son to grow up knowing that disaster and triumph go around and come around throughout our lives and that this should give us great hope for the future," the 42-year-old continued. "Even when the past is painful and the present seems to have fallen to s**t, it's weird how two ideas that are so different, so completely opposite, can coexist like that. But they do. Freedom and suffering, joy and sorrow, love and loss."

Elsewhere, Paris explained that she selected the middle name of Barron in tribute to her grandfather and "mentor" Barron Hilton. The business magnate died at the age of 91 in 2019.

"I looked up to my grandfather so much and we were so close and I miss him every day so I really wanted to honour him by having his name in my first son's name," she added.

Paris and businessman Carter tied the knot in November 2021.