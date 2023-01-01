Barbra Streisand to receive Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Woman of Leadership Award

Barbra Streisand is "deeply honoured" to be receiving the Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Woman of Leadership Award.



Leaders at the Dwight D. Opperman Foundation announced on Wednesday that a prestigious prize, created to celebrate women who have devoted themselves to the betterment of society, will be awarded to a legendary entertainer. The ceremony will be held at the U.S. Library of Congress in Washington, D.C. on 22 April.



In a statement posted on Instagram, Streisand expressed her delight over the award, named for the late associate justice of the U.S. Supreme Court.



"I am deeply honoured to receive this award named after one of the iconic and pathbreaking Justices ever to serve on the Supreme Court," the 80-year-old wrote.



Streisand was selected for the prize in recognition of her advocacy and charitable initiatives.



Reflecting on the decision process, philanthropist Julie Opperman noted that it didn't take the committee long to decide on the winner.



"It's fair to say that for Barbra Streisand, it was shortest deliberation we've ever had," she told The Washington Post.



Previous recipients of the honour include fashion designer Diane von Furstenberg and Queen Elizabeth II.