Sam Smith teases appearance in And Just Like That...

Sam Smith has teased their appearance in season two of And Just Like That...



The Unholy singer, who is non-binary and uses they/them pronouns, revealed their casting in the next season of the Sex and the City sequel series on Wednesday by sharing a collaborative post with the show's official account on Instagram.



In the first image, Sam can be seen throwing up the peace sign as they poke their head out of a trailer on location in New York, and in the second picture, they are seated in a fold-out chair outside of their trailer. The British singer was dressed casually in blue jeans and a chunky grey sweater.



"Up to something unholy on set," Sam simply wrote in the caption, referencing their hit single of the same name.



Further details surrounding the Grammy-winning star's appearance have been not disclosed. It is not clear if they will portray themselves or a character, or if the appearance will be a cameo or more substantial.



Filming for the second season began in October and the show's stars, Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis, are frequently snapped by paparazzi shooting the series.



In addition to Sam, newcomers for season two include Tony Danza as Che's father and John Corbett as Carrie Bradshaw's love interest Aidan Shaw, the character he portrayed in Sex and the City.