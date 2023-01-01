John Schneider mourning death of wife Alicia Allain

John Schneider's wife Alicia Allain has died at the age of 53.



The Dukes of Hazzard star took to Facebook on Thursday to mourn the loss of his late wife, Alicia.



"My beautiful Smile is pain free, living in her new body alongside Jesus," John wrote, captioning a photo of Alicia and a snap of the couple's hands intertwined. "Please respect our privacy during this time of grief. Please do not ask any questions."



He continued, "If you have any pictures of us and our obvious love and adoration for each other, please post them below. Lastly... hug those you love tight and let them know how you feel. We always did."



The actor did not reveal his wife's cause of death, however, they revealed her battle with breast cancer during a 2020 appearance on Fox & Friends.



According to an obituary, the producer passed away at home on 21 February.



John married his former manager in 2019 at the John Schneider Studios barn in Holden, Louisiana.



He was previously married to Tawny Little from 1983 to 1986, and to Elvira Castle from 1993 to 2014.