Paris Hilton reveals she was drugged and raped by older man when she was 15

Paris Hilton has revealed she was raped at the age of 15 by an older man after he spiked her drink.

The 42-year-old socialite claimed in a bombshell interview with Glamour UK that the incident occurred when she lived in Palm Springs with her maternal grandmother and visited Los Angeles on the weekends to go to the shopping mall with her friends.

Paris revealed she and her pals met some older men at the mall and they were invited back to their house one day, and one man seemed particularly forceful in making her drink a berry wine cooler.

"I didn't drink or anything back then, but then when I had maybe one or two sips, I just immediately started feeling dizzy and woozy. I don't know what he put in there, I'm assuming it was a roofie (Rohypnol)," Paris recalled.

The hotel heiress woke up a few hours later and could remember what happened after she passed out.

"I remembered it. I have visions of him on top of me, covering my mouth, being like, 'You're dreaming, you're dreaming,' and whispering that in my ear," she shared, revealing it was her first sexual experience.

In the interview, Paris candidly revealed another incident which took place when she was 15. Months before the assault, she got "manipulated" by her teacher, who "took advantage" of her.

"He would call me on the phone all the time, just flirting with me, trying to put in my mind that I was this mature woman," she recounted.

One night, he lured her outside of the house and into his car but her parents returned home and intervened. The teacher allegedly took off with Paris in his car, with her parents in hot pursuit.

"We only kissed, but if my parents didn't come, imagine what he would've tried to do?" she asked. "He was freaking out and drove me back home to Bel Air (after the chase), where he was like, 'Get out.'"