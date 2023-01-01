Jake Lacy and Alison Brie cast in Apples Never Fall series

Jake Lacy and Alison Brie have been cast in the upcoming series Apples Never Fall.

The White Lotus actor and Promising Young Woman actress have joined previously-announced castmates Annette Bening and Sam Neill in the TV adaptation of Liane Moriarty's novel Apples Never Fall, according to Variety.

The upcoming miniseries will centre on the Delaneys, a wealthy family with four grown children who suddenly experience the disappearance of their mother, Joy.

Bening and Neill have been cast as the Delaney parents - Joy and Stan, respectively. Lacy has signed on to portray the second-oldest Delaney child Troy and Brie to portray the oldest child Amy.

Apples Never Fall's official synopsis reads, "When Joy suddenly disappears, her children have to re-examine their parents' marriage and their family history with fresh and terrified eyes. Set against the backdrop of competitive tennis, this story takes us into a family's darkest secrets and asks, 'Can we ever really know the people closest to us?'"

After the casting news was announced, GLOW star Brie posted a screengrab of the article on her Instagram Stories and added, "Very excited about this!"

On Twitter, she quote-tweeted the announcement, writing, "Cannot WAIT."

The series will be filmed in Australia.

Moriarty's novels Big Little Lies and Nine Perfect Strangers have already been adapted into TV shows, while a movie adaptation of The Husband's Secret is in the works.