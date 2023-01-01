Idris Elba not interested in watching his shows

Idris Elba has no interest in watching his TV shows back.



While the British actor is proud of most of his screen projects, he doesn't feel the need to see the finished product because he was there when it was made. However, sometimes he has to attend a premiere to promote his latest release, but he will always leave the event at the first available opportunity.



"I don't watch my shows unless I have to. I'm not interested. I was there. I gave. If I go to a premiere for a show, the likelihood is I'll position myself close to an exit and as soon as I can," he told Esquire UK.



While the 50-year-old has projects like Luther, The Wire, Thor and The Suicide Squad under his belt, he admitted to the outlet that he still experiences imposter syndrome all the time and it can "f**k with your insecurities".



He revealed that he thought he was being pranked when he was offered the role of South African activist Nelson Mandela in 2013's Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom.



"I didn't think it was real. I thought it must be a joke. They can't be asking me to play Mandela. Come on, that's ridiculous. He's one of the most iconic human beings ever. I'm this actor, east Londoner, and you're asking me to play him? I felt like, if I got this wrong, my career would be over," he recalled.



"If Denzel (Washington) played him, it would be, OK, this is Denzel's Mandela. Because Denzel is a man of stature... I didn't think I quite qualified. Idris Elba's Mandela? But I was dedicated to making sure I gave it a good shot."