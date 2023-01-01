Paul Rudd used to struggle to describe Ant-Man character

Paul Rudd used to find it difficult to describe the character of Ant-Man.

The Clueless star was initially tapped to appear as Scott Lang/Ant-Man in 2015's Ant-Man and has since gone on to headline two sequels; Ant-Man and the Wasp and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

Reflecting on being cast in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) during an interview for Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast, Paul admitted that he sometimes struggled to speak about Ant-Man, who can shrink himself to the size of an insect with a special suit.

"Ant-Man - explaining what that was, it seemed silly," he said. "It was obviously, something I think, Marvel was aware of. (It was like), 'O.K. when you talk about this, don't make fun of it.'"

Paul went on to recall how he once described his son Jack's less-than-thrilled reaction to him landing the part during a talk show appearance.

"His response was, 'Oh well, I can't wait to see how stupid that will be.' So, I tell this story on (TV) but it was more in reference to me than the actual property of Ant-Man," the actor continued. "Marvel (bosses were) like great, but by the way, 'When you're talking about it, maybe don't just s**t on us, until people learn what it is.'"

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, also starring Evangeline Lilly and Jonathan Majors, is now showing in cinemas.