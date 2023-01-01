Ray Liotta's daughter accepts his star on Hollywood of Walk of Fame

Karsen Liotta remembered her late father Ray Liotta at a special ceremony last week.

On Friday, the 24-year-old accepted a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles on behalf of the Black Bird actor, who died at the age of 67 in May 2022.

Addressing the crowd, Karsen described her dad as "one-of-a-kind".

"I'm so touched to be accepting this honour on behalf of my dad. I couldn't be more proud of him," she said. "He was a one-of-a-kind actor and the best friend, brother and father anyone could have asked for."

Karsen went on to describe how she "lucked out" with having Goodfellas star as a parent.

"If you have a Ray in your life, you're lucky," she continued, "I love you so much. Thank you for your work and the imprint you left on me and all of those who love you.

"Everyone deserves a Ray in their life."

Other guest speakers at the ceremony included Ray's Cocaine Bear director Elizabeth Banks and Black Bird co-star Taron Egerton.